Newman’s defence slips: there’s ‘no evidence’ of wrongdoing

CROYDON IN CRISIS: The latest in-depth coverage of the borough’s bankruptcy by a national newspaper sees the former Labour council leader dump blame on his erstwhile colleagues. By STEVEN DOWNES

The council leader who oversaw Town Hall meetings and gatherings of his own Labour group of councillors which were often unminuted or where no proper records were kept, at a local authority where the auditors and external investigators have reported a worrying lack of documents surrounding key decisions and multi-million-pound deals, has doubled-down on his claims to have done no wrong in Croydon’s financial collapse.

“No evidence of wrongdoing on our part has been found, because no such evidence exists,” Tony Newman was quoted as saying by a national newspaper at the weekend.

The Times, under the headline “How scandal-hit Croydon council went bust with £1.6bn debt”, on Saturday published its second in-depth report on the south London borough, as the second national newspaper to focus on the events at the Town Hall which led to the borough’s bankruptcy in 2020, after six years of Newman’s leadership.

The Times and Daily Mail reports come in a seven-day period which has seen the publication of the Penn Report into possible wrongdoing by the likes of Newman and his appointee as council chief exec, Jo “Negreedy” Negrini”, and which on Wednesday will see the crucial budget meeting at the Town Hall, where there will be a debate on the proposal to hike Council Tax by 15per cent to help pay towards Newman and Negrini’s disastrous time in charge.

Since he and his close colleague, Simon Hall, the former cabinet member for finance, resigned from the council two years ago, they have maintained their position of “Nuffink to see ‘ere, guv.” Some have accused them of behaving shamelessly in their refusal to apologise or accept any responsibility.

Newman’s latest version of his “you can’t catch me” defence, as published by The Times, manages to shovel the solid matter firmly in the direction of those former loyal members of his cabinet who remain active at the council: Labour’s current leader, Stuart King, plus Stuart Collins, Newman’s former deputy, Broad Green councillor Manju Shahul-Hameed, this year’s ceremonial Mayor Alisa Flemming, and Newman’s ultra-loyal “enforcer”, former group whip “Thirsty” Clive Fraser.

“The Penn report is subjective, inaccurate and defamatory,” said Newman, who has not, as yet, taken any legal action.

When Newman tried to threaten this website with a libel suit, while being funded (we maintain unlawfully) out of Council Tax-payers money, his claims were firmly rebuffed and swiftly abandoned.

Newman told the newspaper that the Penn Report “cannot be taken seriously, given how greatly it diverges from the other independent reports into Croydon’s difficulties and ignores objective evidence”.

He said: “Croydon’s problems have been painful for the entire borough, but the unavoidable truth is that decisions were made in good faith and made collectively by the entire cabinet.” Thems our italics…

“No evidence of wrongdoing on our part has been found, because no such evidence exists.” Nudge-nudge, wink-wink.

“Everyone who served as a councillor, myself included, truly regrets Croydon’s financial crisis, and the constraints it continues to put on public services and families in the borough. But it would be wrong to attribute Croydon’s problems just to spending decisions.

“Things can go wrong without there being any wrongdoing. Indeed, Croydon has suffered from chronic underfunding for over three decades and the past few years of austerity have been especially tough.”

Newman’s blame-sharing will be bad news for King and the Labour group at the Town Hall, as their part in the council’s bankruptcy gets raised again.

Croydon Labour has issued a couple of tweets around the Penn Report, the publication of which had been unnecessarily delayed by two years.

“The Penn Report is difficult reading for us, but the public deserve to see the report and read its recommendations. Our residents have a right to know what led to the council’s financial challenges so that we can ensure this never happens again,” they said.



Unlike Newman (and Hall), and no doubt the other members of the clique that controlled the Town Hall Labour group for almost 15 years, the current local leadership said nothing to dispute or undermine the findings of the Penn Report, which discovered a dysfunctional council with a bullying culture among staff and elected members.

“Labour in Croydon is under new management and our group culture has changed significantly since the period covered by the report,” Croydon Labour tweeted, a tad timidly.

“We are all clear that we must work hard to rebuild trust with the people of Croydon after such a period of turmoil.”

At last Thursday’s appointments and disciplinary committee, where the decision was to be taken over whether to publish the Penn Report, the three Labour members of the committee – King, Callton Young and Enid Mollyneux – declared that they had each received 11th-hour emails, apparently intended to influence their voting decision over the report’s publication.

The identity of the emails’ author (or authors) was not disclosed in the public part of the meeting. Katharine Street sources suggest that the emails repeated the claim made previously by those singled out by Penn for possible further action that this was in some way “all a political stitch-up”.

King, Young and Mollyneux ignored the pleadings and, along with the Conservative councillors on the committee, voted in favour of publishing the Penn Report.

Significantly, unlike his unrepentant predecessor, King has also issued an unambiguous apology.

“On behalf of Croydon Labour I apologise to the people of Croydon that this ever happened,” King tweeted after the release of the report on Friday.

“Our group culture has changed significantly since 2020 and under my leadership since May 2022 we have been working hard to regain the trust of Croydon residents.”

And, ahead of a tumultuous week for Croydon Council, when a mass demonstration is expected outside the Town Hall ahead of Wednesday’s budget meeting to oppose the 15per cent Council Tax hike, King said that Labour “stands with our residents”, after the Conservative government gave Croydon’s Conservative Mayor permission to impose the increase without need for any rate-payers’ referendum.

King has also referred on social media to the petition, instigated by Inside Croydon, which has attracted more than 25,000 signatures in opposition to the Council Tax increase. The petition will be debated at Wednesday’s meeting of full council.

This action, at least, seems to provide evidence of some change in Croydon Labour. Also quoted in The Times article was Andrew Pelling, now former Waddon councillor who was expelled by the party for whistleblowing. Asked about his time on the council when Newman was leader, Pelling told the paper, “We spent more time in group meetings passing motions condemning Inside Croydon than we did discussing the finances of the council.”

Read more:Penn Report wanted police probe into possible misconduct

Read more: Kerswell still holds out over Penn Report’s recommendations

Read more: Newman breaks his silence to tell Mail: I did no wrong

Read more: Newman fails to gag website over councillor’s resignation

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

