Love it or List it is coming to Croydon and want you to take part

Have you yearned to have Phil Spencer poking around your garden shed or Kirstie Allsopp knocking down your dividing wall? Well now’s your chance, because the Channel4 property programme Love it or List it is casting for its next series, and they are looking to come to Croydon.

A member of Raise The Roof, the production company behind the programme, told Inside Croydon, “We’re looking for great couples in and around the Croydon area. If your family is divided over whether to give your home a makeover or to move and start again, we’d like to hear from you!”

First aired in 2015, the programme’s schtick is well-established.

Each Love it or List it features a family struggling with a common dilemma: their home doesn’t work for them any more and one side of the family are keen to stay and make their current home better; but the other side of the family want to sell up and move.

Allsopp will try to show the family that they can make their current home work by transforming it, while estate agent Spencer will attempt to demonstrate to the family that the best way to move forward is by selling up and buying a new home.

The programme will see the current home transformed, with the help of a design team led by Allsopp (and, importantly, using the homeowners’ own money) as she shows them that Loving It is best. The couple will also see three homes that match as much of their criteria as possible with Spencer, as he tries to sway them towards team List It.

At the end of the programme when they’ve seen all three houses with Phil and their own home transformation is complete, we will ask what they are going to do: Love it or List It?

If that’s something you think you might be up for, making your own little bit of Channel 4 broadcasting, then you should email the producers at lioli@raisetheroofproductions.com – but don’t delay, these things get determined pretty quickly.

