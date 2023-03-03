Fairfield Halls offers some Easter movie magic for just £2

A money-saving cinema club, offering films on the big screen for just £2 per ticket, is coming to the Fairfield Halls this Easter, as the borough’s arts centre looks to offer fun and entertainment on a budget for hard-pressed Croydon families.

And there’s also a special Easter Pantomime coming to the Ashcroft Theatre, starring comedy legend Bobby Davro.

The Fairfield’s Cinema Club will see nine family favourites screened in the Ashcroft Theatre.

The film schedule is: Minions, Rise of Gru (April 8, 11am), Pinocchio (April 8, 2pm), Paddington (April 8, 4.30pm), Turning Red (April 13, 11am), Sing 2 (April 13, 2pm), Rio (April 13, 4.30pm), Lightyear (April 15, 11am), the 2016 live-action The Jungle Book (April 15, 2pm) and Encanto (April 15, 4pm).

Families can also enjoy a pre-show or movie pizza and drink deal at the newly launched Pronto Pizzeria in the main foyer – £13.50 for a pizza and drink, which can be booked at the same time as a ticket – making it a fantastic day out for all the family.

The Easter panto is Rapunzel- A Tangled Tale, which will play at the Ashcroft on Wednesday April 5 at 2pm and 6pm. It is produced by the creative team behind the theatre’s productions of The Wizard of Oz, Peter Pan and Beauty and the Beast.

The cast includes funnyman Davro, Matt Pagan from the Britain’s Got Talent winning group Collabro and Karen The Mam’s Lewis Denny.

Alongside the announced Easter events the theatre also has an extensive range of family events, shows and activities starting later this month (March 16) with Ballet Theatre UK’s passionate and innovative recreation of Romeo and Juliet in the Concert Hall.

The Olivier Award-nominated interactive puppetry show Dragons and Mythical Beasts is at the Ashcroft Theatre from June 9 to 11 and the award-winning dinosaur show Jurassic Live is on at the Ashcroft Theatre from June 24-25.

Tickets are now on sale.

More information and booking links available at fairfield.co.uk

