100 evacuated from hospital as fire forces A&E to close

The A&E department at Croydon’s biggest hospital remains closed this morning after a fire destroyed a room in the unit.
Around 100 patients plus staff were safely evacuated from Mayday Hospital’s A&E after the blaze broke out just before 3pm on Sunday afternoon. There were no reports of any injuries.
The Emergency Department is expected to reopen later today after the unit undergoes a deep clean.
The new, expanded A&E unit at the hospital was opened in 2018, after a £21million redevelopment.
It is understood the fire was contained within one clinic room but soot and smoke spread to other areas, requiring the entire department to be shut for “extensive cleaning and safety repairs”.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Croydon, Norbury and Wallington fire stations tackled the blaze at the hospital on London Road in Thornton Heath. The fire was under control, according to London Fire Brigade, by 5.08pm.
In a statement issued by the Croydon Health Services NHS Trust shortly after the fire had been extinguished, they said, A spokesperson for Croydon Health Services NHS Trust said: “We are happy to confirm that all of our patients and staff are safe, and the fire is out. However, due to the damage caused, our Emergency Department will remain closed temporarily.
“Our staff and the London Fire Brigade responded quickly to the alarm, which was raised at 14.58. A total of 80 patients were safely evacuated from the Emergency Department to continue their care in other parts of the hospital, and we have discharged those patients who are well enough to go home.
“While we work to assess and repair the damage, we would urge anyone in our local community who needs urgent and emergency care to contact NHS 111 for advice and to be directed to the nearest services available to them.”
