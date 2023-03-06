Save £££s with Fairfield ticket offers for Swedish Philharmonia

Music lovers can save 20per cent on their tickets, get a free glass of wine and take under-18-year-olds along free of charge in the latest big value offer from the Fairfield Halls ahead of the next concert in their international orchestral series.

Serbian violin virtuoso Nemanja Radulovic performs Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with The Swedish Philharmonia, conducted by Jaime Martin in the Fairfield Halls Concert Hall on Monday, March 27.

The Concert Hall was recently acclaimed by classical music critic Richard Morrison as having “the best orchestral concert hall acoustic in Greater London”.

The programme for March 27 also includes work from eminent 20th-century Swedish composer Bo Linde.

“Fairfield has long been the recording venue of choice for some of the world’s most renowned orchestras, but this amazing space truly comes to life for audiences of live music,” said Fairfield Halls venue director Jonathan Higgins.

“We’re thrilled that this year, more people will discover world-class music in one of London’s most celebrated acoustics.”

The Fairfield Halls is honouring its long and prestigious history of staging concerts by some of the world’s most notable classical artists and symphony orchestras with the international concert series – and is offering a money-saving “season ticket” for concert-goers who book for March’s concert and also the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine’s concert in October at the same time.

Tickets for under-18s for all these concerts are free (when accompanied by an adult), with a view to inspiring the next generation of classical music lovers.

More information and booking at fairfield.co.uk

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

