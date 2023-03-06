Save £££s with Fairfield ticket offers for Swedish Philharmonia

Music lovers can save 20per cent on their tickets, get a free glass of wine and take under-18-year-olds along free of charge in the latest big value offer from the Fairfield Halls ahead of the next concert in their international orchestral series.

Virtuoso: violinist Nemanja Radulovic

Serbian violin virtuoso Nemanja Radulovic performs Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with The Swedish Philharmonia, conducted by Jaime Martin in the Fairfield Halls Concert Hall on Monday, March 27.

The Concert Hall was recently acclaimed by classical music critic Richard Morrison as having “the best orchestral concert hall acoustic in Greater London”.

The programme for March 27 also includes work from eminent 20th-century Swedish composer Bo Linde.

“Fairfield has long been the recording venue of choice for some of the world’s most renowned orchestras, but this amazing space truly comes to life for audiences of live music,” said Fairfield Halls venue director Jonathan Higgins.

“We’re thrilled that this year, more people will discover world-class music in one of London’s most celebrated acoustics.”

International style: the Swedish Philharmonia, conducted by Jaime Martin, plays the Fairfield Halls on Mar 27

The Fairfield Halls is honouring its long and prestigious history of staging concerts by some of the world’s most notable classical artists and symphony orchestras with the international concert series – and is offering a money-saving “season ticket” for concert-goers who book for March’s concert and also the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine’s concert in October at the same time.

Tickets for under-18s for all these concerts are free (when accompanied by an adult), with a view to inspiring the next generation of classical music lovers.

More information and booking at fairfield.co.uk

