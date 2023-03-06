Police detain man over suspected arson in hospital A&E fire

A 53-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act following yesterday’s fire at Croydon University Hospital which forced the closure of the usually busy Accident and Emergency department for more than 18 hours.

According to hospital authorities, arson is the suspected cause of the fire. More than 80 patients, plus staff had to be evacuated when the fire alarm sounded. There were no reports of any injuries.

The A&E department was open again this morning, after a deep clean operation to deal with the smoke damage caused by the fire, which gutted one room in the new building, which opened in 2018.

“We’re pleased to confirm that our Emergency Department is once again fully open following yesterday’s fire that caused damage to a patient cubicle, with smoke and soot affecting many other areas of the department,” a Croydon Health Services NHS Trust spokesperson told Inside Croydon.

“Our teams, internally supported by colleagues elsewhere in south-west London, have worked throughout the night to thoroughly clean and repair the affected areas and we were able to safely reopen our doors to the public to resume full patient care services as normal.

“We would like to thank our patients and local community for all their messages of support and cooperation at this time.

“We can also confirm that police were called shortly after yesterday’s suspected arson incident and a 53-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

