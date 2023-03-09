Here’s the Mayor and 33 Croydon Tory councillors who THREE times voted in favour of hitting you with a 15% Council Tax hike

March 9, 2023

JASON PERRY. Mayor of Croydon

Elected in May 2022 by fewer than 600 votes.
Is paid £82,000 per year by the council. His office answers the phone just 20 hours per week.
Stood on a election promise to ‘fix the finances’.
He then sought permission from Tory government to inflict 15% Council Tax increase on residents of Croydon in the middle of the worst cost of living crisis for 40 years.
The council budget passed last night, with the ‘Perry Premium’ 15% Council Tax hike, includes another £36m of cuts to services.
You will be paying more, much more, for less.
And it is not a ‘balanced’ budget: it needs a £540m write off of council debts, which has not yet been agreed by government.






Remember those names when you open your Council Tax bill in the next couple of weeks.

And remember those names and their political party the next time you have the opportunity to fill in an election ballot.

10 Responses to Here’s the Mayor and 33 Croydon Tory councillors who THREE times voted in favour of hitting you with a 15% Council Tax hike

  1. Pete Jenkins says:
    March 9, 2023 at 10:59 am

    For starters Perry should drop that byline on his profile and newsletters “listening to Croydon” because he isn’t.

    • insidecroydon says:
      March 9, 2023 at 11:16 am

      But Lord Perry of Croham Hurst has such a fine ring to it, dontcha think? He’s a one-term Mayor. He knows it.

      But last night, Croydon Labour made themselves even more unelectable – which takes some doing after the shitshow that Newman, Butler and Scott, with a load of help from David Evans and Steve Reed, inflicted on this borough.

  2. Zenon says:
    March 9, 2023 at 11:15 am

    Well, it is good to add that Labour did not opose it, just pretending they care for residents where they care more about themselves and their political careers, they never come with alternative budget proposal, they guilty here in 100% in same way as Tories

  3. Arfur Towcrate says:
    March 9, 2023 at 11:19 am

    For the sake of balance, post portraits of the inveterate invertebrates in Croydon Labour who, when it came to the crunch, did nothing to stop this huge increase

  4. Angela Rixon says:
    March 9, 2023 at 11:51 am

    THE WHOLE BUNCH OF ALL MPS ARE OUT FOR THEMSELVES

  5. David Simons says:
    March 9, 2023 at 11:51 am

    Croydon elected blue and not red, they were offered an independent with gravitas, experience and, independence! It was blatantly obvious what would happen, the Tories can’t sort the country out nationally, couldn’t sort Croydon out when in charge at the Town Hall previously; what on earth did we think had changed?

    A lacklustre Mayoral election has delivered broken promises and a lacklustre administration – mere puppets for a CEO who doesn’t live and doesn’t care for this borough.

    Croydon, we must remember this shitshow next time we visit the ballot box.

    Councillors are elected to represent the borough and secure its future, they are mere custodians. Their actions last night will be remembered.

  6. Sarah Bird says:
    March 9, 2023 at 11:59 am

    Hopefully at the next election , all those councilors who voted three times for the Council Tax hike will be voted out . Who are the councilors representing ?The local Councilor , I note who voted for the Hike did not have my consent to do so. I was not even asked .

