Here’s the Mayor and 33 Croydon Tory councillors who THREE times voted in favour of hitting you with a 15% Council Tax hike

JASON PERRY. Mayor of Croydon

Elected in May 2022 by fewer than 600 votes.

Is paid £82,000 per year by the council. His office answers the phone just 20 hours per week.

Stood on a election promise to ‘fix the finances’.

He then sought permission from Tory government to inflict 15% Council Tax increase on residents of Croydon in the middle of the worst cost of living crisis for 40 years.

The council budget passed last night, with the ‘Perry Premium’ 15% Council Tax hike, includes another £36m of cuts to services.

You will be paying more, much more, for less.

And it is not a ‘balanced’ budget: it needs a £540m write off of council debts, which has not yet been agreed by government.















Remember those names when you open your Council Tax bill in the next couple of weeks.

And remember those names and their political party the next time you have the opportunity to fill in an election ballot.

SIGN THE PETITIONS HERE

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

