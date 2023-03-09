Here’s the Mayor and 33 Croydon Tory councillors who THREE times voted in favour of hitting you with a 15% Council Tax hike

JASON PERRY. Mayor of Croydon
Elected in May 2022 by fewer than 600 votes.
Is paid £82,000 per year by the council. His office answers the phone just 20 hours per week.
Stood on a election promise to ‘fix the finances’.
He then sought permission from Tory government to inflict 15% Council Tax increase on residents of Croydon in the middle of the worst cost of living crisis for 40 years.
The council budget passed last night, with the ‘Perry Premium’ 15% Council Tax hike, includes another £36m of cuts to services.
You will be paying more, much more, for less.
And it is not a ‘balanced’ budget: it needs a £540m write off of council debts, which has not yet been agreed by government.
Remember those names when you open your Council Tax bill in the next couple of weeks.
And remember those names and their political party the next time you have the opportunity to fill in an election ballot.
Read more: ‘Can’t Pay, Won’t Pay’ to start if 15% tax hike goes through
Read more: Only three councillors were as good as their word and stood up for the people against Tory Mayor Perry’s 15% Council Tax hike
Read more: And here are the Labour councillors who broke their word over the 15% tax hike and abandoned the people of Croydon
Read more: Perry says there’s no alternative to his budget. But there’s lots
Read more: The solution to Perry’s finance problem: Fund Croydon Fairly
SIGN THE PETITIONS HERE
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine
For starters Perry should drop that byline on his profile and newsletters “listening to Croydon” because he isn’t.
But Lord Perry of Croham Hurst has such a fine ring to it, dontcha think? He’s a one-term Mayor. He knows it.
But last night, Croydon Labour made themselves even more unelectable – which takes some doing after the shitshow that Newman, Butler and Scott, with a load of help from David Evans and Steve Reed, inflicted on this borough.
Well, it is good to add that Labour did not opose it, just pretending they care for residents where they care more about themselves and their political careers, they never come with alternative budget proposal, they guilty here in 100% in same way as Tories
We’re coming to that.
For the sake of balance, post portraits of the inveterate invertebrates in Croydon Labour who, when it came to the crunch, did nothing to stop this huge increase
Patience, Arfur. We don’t just throw this shit together you know.
THE WHOLE BUNCH OF ALL MPS ARE OUT FOR THEMSELVES
They are not MPs, Angela.
Please learn how to use your caps lock.
Croydon elected blue and not red, they were offered an independent with gravitas, experience and, independence! It was blatantly obvious what would happen, the Tories can’t sort the country out nationally, couldn’t sort Croydon out when in charge at the Town Hall previously; what on earth did we think had changed?
A lacklustre Mayoral election has delivered broken promises and a lacklustre administration – mere puppets for a CEO who doesn’t live and doesn’t care for this borough.
Croydon, we must remember this shitshow next time we visit the ballot box.
Councillors are elected to represent the borough and secure its future, they are mere custodians. Their actions last night will be remembered.
Hopefully at the next election , all those councilors who voted three times for the Council Tax hike will be voted out . Who are the councilors representing ?The local Councilor , I note who voted for the Hike did not have my consent to do so. I was not even asked .