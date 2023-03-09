Only three councillors were as good as their word and stood up for the people against Tory Mayor Perry’s 15% Council Tax hike

In the end, after hours of bluster and posturing, just three of the borough’s 70 councillors stood up for the residents that they represent and were as good as their word, voting against the Conservative Mayor’s budget and his 15per cent Council Tax hike.

All three are women. All three were elected to the council for the first time last May.

None of them were cowered by the threats and bullying employed by Mayor Jason Perry and the council chief executive, Katherine Kerswell in order to push through the punitive Council Tax increase.

All three spoke against the next round of swingeing cuts contained in Mayor Perry’s unbalanced budget, with another £36million reduction in spending on services, with more pain to come next year.

And the Green councillors even proposed an amendment to Perry’s budget in an effort to reduce the number of people being killed and injured on Croydon’s roads in road traffic collisions. Mayor Perry and his Tory lackeys voted against a measure to make Croydon’s roads safer.

These are the Town Hall heroes who stood up for the people of Croydon last night.





And remember those names and their political party the next time you have the opportunity to fill in an election ballot.

