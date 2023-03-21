Council Tax fightback begins with community action meeting

The Croydon Assembly is to stage a “community strategy meeting” this Thursday, two weeks after Mayor Jason Perry was allowed to impose his 15per cent Council Tax hike on the borough’s residents when every single Labour councillor abstained on Town Hall budget proposals.

The meeting, the organisers say, will discuss “the next steps in the community campaign” against the tax hike and council service cuts.

The Croydon Assembly is a loose cooperative of trades unions and pensioners’ groups in the borough, but the meeting is open to all residents.

“It is an opportunity to come together and set out a plan on how to continue the campaign and build support in the community,” the organisers say.

“Everyone is welcome to come and contribute as we plan the fightback against the unjust situation Croydon residents are faced with as a result of Croydon Council’s financial mismanagement.”

The meeting will be held at Ruskin House, 23 Coombe Road, Croydon, CR0 1BD, from 7.30pm on March 23.

