Choose your deserving cause for a chance of £1,000 donation

There’s a £1million fund ready for distribution to charities, and Croydon residents can nominate a good cause to receive £1,000 as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

Since the Movement for Good Awards began five years ago, Londoners have submitted nearly 100,000 nominations; 196 London-based charities have benefited from valuable donations.

Benefact Group is an independent, specialist financial services group that exists to give all its available profits to charity. Owned by a registered charity, Benefact Trust, Benefact Group’s family of businesses provide specialist insurance, investment management and broking and advisory services in the UK, Australia, Canada and Ireland.

According to the UK Guide to Company Giving 2023/24, Benefact Group is the third-largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. It has donated almost £200million to charity since 2014 and has a target of reaching £250million donated by 2025.

It’s doing that through the awards scheme, with 150 grants of £1,000 grants to be given away in June, a further 150 £1,000 grants will be donated in September, followed by 120 £1,000 grants which will be given away in December.

There will be £200,000 given away in £5,000 special grants, and £500,000 will be given in larger grants of £10,000 or more later this year.

The £1,000 awards are open to all UK-registered charities. Anyone can nominate a registered charity at any time. Just go online here: www.movementforgood.com

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated, the more chance it has of being selected. The first 150 winning charities will be announced from June 1.

Mark Hews, Benefact Group’s chief executive, said, “We are immensely proud to be supporting many hundreds of charities through our Movement for Good Awards for the fifth year running.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference so we’re asking that people give a minute of their time to nominate a cause they care about to receive an award.

“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do and all of our available profits go to good causes. With financial strain continuing to impact many households, the Movement for Good Awards represents a great way for people to continue to support causes close to their hearts, without worrying about an additional cost.

“Any charity can win no matter how large or small and even with just one nomination. So find a minute, jump online and nominate – because that small amount of time is invaluable for charities.”

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.

Visit www.movementforgood.com to nominate a charity now.

Read more: Perry’s budget cuts to cause borough serious legal problems

Read more: £1,000 donation to Nightwatch as they battle cost of living crisis

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

