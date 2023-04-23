Podcast: With BBC MasterChef contestant Vanessa D’Souza

Vanessa D’Souza, from South Croydon, has made it through to the knock-out stages of this year’s MasterChef series on BBC1.

Here, in an exclusive Under The Flyover interview with iC Editor Steven Downes, she talks about her late-diagnosed autism, her special Goan fish curry, how she sources her ingredients from Surrey Street Market and she reveals exactly why she likes to use blueberries with mushrooms…

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

