Craig David, Iggy Pop, Blondie: two months of rock in the park

Croydon might be calling itself the “Borough of Culture” this year, but Crystal Palace is looking like the park of festivals this summer, with a series of concerts planned which include Craig David, Blondie, Iggy Pop, Noel Gallagher and Primal Scream.

The Crystal Palace Park Trust has lined up both Festival Republic for the end of June and the South Facing Festival for a month later, using the terracing of the old Crystal Palace to create a festival setting unlike any other.

There are also community events planned, which will be free to the public.

Details are gradually emerging of the Festival Republic acts, with the gigs due to begin on Friday, June 30.

On July 1, Iggy Pop headlines with support from Blondie and Generation Sex, which is described as a “punk supergroup” (the concept of which will have been mutually exclusive 50 years ago…) involving Billy Idol, Steve Jones, Tony James and Paul Cook.

July 8 will see American alternative folk band The Lumineers headline “plus special guests”.

The final date for the Festival Republic is Sunday, July 9, with the acts due to be confirmed.

“A dedicated page for the Festival Republic events will be created and posted on the Trust’s website in due course,” the Park Trust states.

Further information can also be found on the Festival Republic website.

The South Facing Festival will see up to 12 commercial event days, beginning on Friday, July 28 with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Primal Scream and Jesus and Mary Chain play on Friday, August 4.

A week later, August 11, James and the Happy Mondays perform, with Craig David headlining on Sunday, August 13.

For more information and updates, see the CPPT website by clicking here.

