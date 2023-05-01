Police arrest four men in connection with Mitcham shooting

Four men have been charged with the murder of Tyrese Miller, who was shot dead near Mitcham Common in the early hours of April 4.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police made the arrests last Wednesday.

The four charged are Manuel Paulo, 19, of Garrett Lane SW17; Kavaun Morrison, 18, of Swain Close SW16; Armani McClymont, 20, of Camden Way, Thornton Heath; and Denzel Kwateng, 20, of Parkway, New Addington.

All four have been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Police were called at approximately 2.25am on Tuesday, April 4, to reports of a man found injured in Croydon Road, near the junction with Beddington Lane.

Tyrese Miller died at the scene. He was 22. A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to have been a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paulo, Morrison, McClymont and Kwateng were all due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

