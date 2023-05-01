Developer consults on 775-flat proposal next to Fairfield Halls

Proposals for another 775 flats, including a 38-storey tower, on a two-acre site next to the Fairfield Halls are being laid out for public consultation tomorrow.

The scheme is being brought forward by asset managers Delta Properties, who acquired the College Green site at a massive discount in Croydon Council’s fire sale just over a year ago.

The site was supposed to be developed by Brick by Brick, the council-owned house-builders, with the profits from the sale of flats helping to defray the cost of the Fairfield Halls refurbishment. But Brick by Brick, under managing director Colm Lacey, made a hash of the scheme from hubristic beginning to its sorry end, costing Council Tax-payers tens of millions in the process.

First, bungling BxB failed to secure the purchase of the Croydon College Annex building, which the college sold to another developer. That forced Brick by Brick to draw up a revised planning application, which was duly granted.

But the loss-making company never managed to lay a single brick, and after the council went bankrupt in late 2020 – largely due to the financial black hole that Brick by Brick had created – the site was one of the assets which were quickly sold off on the cheap.

In total, 15 properties, including College Green and the Croydon Park Hotel, were sold for £60million – of which, less than £25million may be attributed to the Green site.

What Delta Properties is proposing for the site is almost double the size of Brick by Brick’s largest version of their scheme, which proposed 421 flats and a 29-storey tower block.

The town centre area around College Green and the Fairfield Halls is already the subject to developments involving 2,400 residential units, including 937 homes in the College Road Tower next door, which will be 49 storeys tall when completed, the College Annex Site, which has planning consent for 93 homes, and the 513 recently completed homes in blocks of up to 35 storeys which overshadow Croydon Town Hall from The Queen’s Gardens, just across Park Lane from the Fairfield Halls.

According to the consultation website for the development scheme which is calling itself “Tapestry Croydon”, owners Delta have a property portfolio that “includes residential-led mixed use regeneration projects, office buildings, retail parks, shopping malls, and industrial and logistic centres”.

They say that Delta “deliver on quality while creating value for people and places”.

They say, “Inspired by the cultural success of Fairfield Halls, the Clocktower and Boxpark, we believe we can grow and connect these beacons into a cultural destination across the Fairfield masterplan.

“We can do this by: Accelerating Fairfield’s centrepiece after years of inactivity and inaccessibility”, and they have a point there.

“Leading with a fresh approach that embraces nature and creates a place where people want to be.” Which is nice.

“Including an accessible, car-free and biodiverse public realm.” That’s the Fairfield Green that’s long been in the local masterplan for the area, and which the developers know that they can’t build on.

Their proposals include, “Space for a new NHS integrated care facility”, although there’s no mention of whether the NHS wants this, nor where the budget to run it might be coming from.

Intriguingly, the PR firm handling the consultation for Delta is Kanda, the employer of Ollie “Shit Show” Lewis, the former Labour councillor for New Addington who was the cabinet member responsible for the fiasco at the Fairfield Halls.

Lewis, therefore, also carries some responsibility for his employers’ new clients being able to acquire the College Green site so cheaply (not that you would recognise Lewis from his carefully manicured online corporate bio).

But at least someone appears to be doing well out of the borough going bankrupt…

What is described as the first public consultation event will take place from 4pm to 7.30pm in the Arthur Davison Suite of the Fairfield Halls tomorrow, Tuesday, May 2.

You can see more of Delta’s plans for the site on the website by clicking here.

Read more: Council puts hotel and College Green up for sale for just £40m

Read more: What will the ‘new’ Westfield deal really mean for Croydon?

Read more: Brick by Brick has paid nothing to council

Read more: ‘An accountant could have foreseen this more than a year ago’

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

