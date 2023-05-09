Police seek witnesses to stabbing of teenager at Colonnades

The Metropolitan Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in broad daylight yesterday at a bus stop outside The Colonnades, by the busy A23 Purley Way.
The victim was rushed to hospital after being knifed, where his injuries have been determined as not life-threatening.
The police cordoned off the bus stand as they sought evidence. There have been no arrests made. Enquiries continue, the Met said today.
Police were called at about 5.40pm on Coronation bank holiday Monday to reports of an assault at The Colonnades.
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5737/08May.
