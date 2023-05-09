Trust’s final shout for volunteers to help at Antiques Roadshow

The Crystal Palace Park Trust has made a final call for volunteer stewards for the visit of the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow next month.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming the BBC to Crystal Palace Park on June 4 for the filming of Antiques Roadshow,” a statement from the Trust says.

“Admission to the event is by ticket only.

“The BBC requires volunteer stewards to assist with the safe management of the event.”

The Trust says that volunteers do not need to apply for a ticket to attend, but that they would be required to:

Be available for a short site briefing in the park on the afternoon of Saturday June 3 afternoon and all day Sunday June 4; and

Give consent to being filmed as you go about your work you may appear in the background of the filming

First broadcast in 1979, Antiques Roadshow regularly attracts 6million viewers on its Sunday evening slot. This year is the 46th series of Antiques Roadshow, with Crystal Palace Park being chosen as one of six locations.

Those wishing to attend, but not as volunteers, perhaps seeking an expert valuation for their family’s most-prized possession, must apply for free tickets by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow.

The Roadshow team is also inviting the public to submit pictures and information about their treasured items via the same website. This year, as well as antiques and family heirlooms, Antiques Roadshow is on a special hunt for more modern, 20th and 21st Century treasures – everything from retro toys to movie and music memorabilia, from mid-century furniture to vintage fashion, from designer handbags to rare trainers.

And anyone who would like to volunteer as a steward are asked to email: Events@CrystalPalaceParkTrust.org

