Murder investigation after stabbing outside Pawsons Arms

Detectives are investigating a murder after a man in his 20s was stabbed to death in a fight on Mayo Road, Bensham Manor, on Tuesday evening.

The victim was reportedly “knifed repeatedly” before being found dying from his injuries in nearby Pawsons Road, close to the Pawsons Arms pub.

The incident happened around 7.45pm on Tuesday, May 23.

Despite receiving treatment at the scene and being taken to hospital by paramedics, the man died shortly after.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the police said.

The crime scene remained in place this morning.

There have been no arrests, the police confirmed.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6826/23May. Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

