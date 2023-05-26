Fire Brigade announces summer season of station open days

The London Fire Brigade is opening its red doors to the public for a number of open days this summer, offering residents an opportunity to meet their local firefighters and hear valuable life-saving safety advice.

The open days are completely free to attend and there’s no need to book.

They begin tomorrow, May 27, at Wimbledon Fire Station, followed by New Malden on June 4, and with Wallington on July 15.

Details of these and other open days can be found as they are announced on the LFB website and the Brigade’s social media channels.

The open days will feature rescue demonstrations, offer fire safety hints, and make some of the Brigade’s vehicles and equipment up close. There will be lots of activities for children – as well as “those big kids that have always wanted to sit in a fire engine!”

The LFB is “committed to making fire stations more of a community resource where firefighters can engage with, learn from and represent the communities it serves,” the Brigade said.

Wimbledon’s fire station open day begins from noon tomorrow, until 5pm, and includes a vintage appliance on display, aerial appliance, road traffic collision demos, line rescue demos, outreach work and fire dog Smokey making an appearance.

“Our open days are a fantastic opportunity for you to meet firefighters and get personalised information and advice about fire safety as well as share ideas on how we can provide a service to meet the needs of the unique local communities,” said sssistant commissioner for fire stations, Spencer Sutcliff.

“They’re lots of fun with hands on experiences for everyone- children can sit in a fire engine, try on the uniform, take part in fun activities and learn about firefighting.”

