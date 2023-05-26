Law Centre seeks support for its team in the London Legal Walk

The South West London Law Centres are looking for people to join its team and support them in next month’s London Legal Walk.

The event brings together members of the legal community to raise vital funds for the provision of free legal advice services. “By participating, you can help raise funds for SWLLC,” they say.

The London Legal Walk will take place on Tuesday, June 13, offering a couple of routes of 10 kilometres (just over six miles), either through the Royal Parks or along the Thames to Vauxhall Bridge and back, starting and finishing near the Inns of Court off the Strand. There’s also a couple of (much) shorter walk routes for the less energetic.

The finish is on Carey Street, which will amuse those of a certain vintage who understand the reference, given the causes that the fund-raising walk supports…

Once they finish their routes, walkers can join a street party, with street food vendors, fire jugglers, musicians and a complimentary drink in The Last Judgment, The Old Bank of England or Law Society bars. The street party will close and the event will finish at 10pm.

The SWLLC, which has offices in Davis House, next to the council offices in Croydon town centre, says, “The need for free legal help with debt, benefits, housing, asylum, employment and domestic violence is now greater than ever, and by participating in these legal walks, you can help provide much-needed support to those who need it most.”

The need for fund-raising in Croydon is more acute than ever, because in common with other charities and voluntary groups in the borough, the SWLLC has lost its grant funding from cash-strapped Croydon Council.

You can sign up to take part in the walk by clicking here. “The more passionate individuals we have walking alongside us, the greater our impact will be.”

Or if you want to support the very worthy cause, but can’t make the date or the distance, you can donate now to the fund-raiser by clicking here.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals in our community who are in dire need of legal assistance.”

