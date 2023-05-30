Another night, another Croydon stabbing: Nottingham Road

Posted on May 30, 2023 by insidecroydon

The Metropolitan Police is investigating another Croydon stabbing.

This latest incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, following the bank holiday, with the police responding to reports of an attack at around 1.30am on Nottingham Road in South Croydon.

Nottingham Road is a residential street alongside Whitgift School. The road leads off the A235 Brighton Road.

A 24-year-old man was found with multiple stab injuries. Paramedics treated him at the scene before being taken to hospital. The police say that they await an update on his condition.

The main road was closed as a crime scene this morning, but is now reopened.

There have been no arrests.

This latest attack comes just a week since Lucas Sutton, 22, was killed in a knife attack on Pawsons Road in Benham Manor. Two suspects arrested in connection with Sutton’s murder, both of them in their teens, are to appear at the Central Criminal Court at the Old Bailey today.

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Crime, Knife crime, South Croydon, Waddon and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply