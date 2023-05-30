Another night, another Croydon stabbing: Nottingham Road

The Metropolitan Police is investigating another Croydon stabbing.
This latest incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, following the bank holiday, with the police responding to reports of an attack at around 1.30am on Nottingham Road in South Croydon.
Nottingham Road is a residential street alongside Whitgift School. The road leads off the A235 Brighton Road.
A 24-year-old man was found with multiple stab injuries. Paramedics treated him at the scene before being taken to hospital. The police say that they await an update on his condition.
The main road was closed as a crime scene this morning, but is now reopened.
There have been no arrests.
This latest attack comes just a week since Lucas Sutton, 22, was killed in a knife attack on Pawsons Road in Benham Manor. Two suspects arrested in connection with Sutton’s murder, both of them in their teens, are to appear at the Central Criminal Court at the Old Bailey today.
