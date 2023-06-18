Council surveys public for views on Croydon housing policies

The council is holding a survey to seek residents’ views on plans for housing services – from providing homes, to raising living standards and providing good customer care.
Tenants, leaseholders, staff and community partners are being asked to tell the council what they think should be their priorities over the next five years.
“Responses will help to shape Croydon’s Housing Strategy 2023-2028,” the council said.
“This will build on the extensive work already underway to transform council homes, listen to residents and make sure they are provided with good core services.
“Croydon’s strategy will also set out how the council will work with landlords to make sure private rented properties are safe, secure and energy efficient, and kept to proper standards.
“Also how it will work with developers, investors and housing associations to make sure that there is a good supply of affordable homes for those that need them.”
. I will complete the ” survey” .Not holding my breath for the heavily criticized council to listen as the replies on inside croydon verify. My own experience of the council is dire in the extreme ..
Congratulations for repeating this deadpan! IC is showing impressive restraint.
I agree, terribly sorry I could not but the Editor is a better person!