READER OFFER: 20% off your copy of Surrey Pub Walks book

You can enjoy a stroll through beautiful local countryside this summer, finishing with a cool glass of something refreshing, using a new book that offers a guide to 20 pub walks in Surrey.

And thanks to the generosity of the publishers, Countryside Books, Inside Croydon readers can get Matthew Ogborn’s handy Surrey Pub Walks with a money-saving 20per cent discount.

The 20 walks in this book showcase Surrey at its very best – from rolling hills and quaint villages to wide open spaces, sleepy woodlands and tranquil waters.

The walks range between 2¼ and five miles, and at the heart of every route is a top-rated local pub. Importantly, the walks are all circular, so you always manage to get back to your starting point.

And you don’t have to go very far to follow the clear sketch maps offered in the book, with three of the routes right on Croydon’s doorstep.

If you feel like venturing further afield, then there’s a short, history-packed walk around Farnham with three great pubs to choose from.

Or you can take a stroll around the county town of Guildford, taking in the impressive castle and grounds.

And there’s an undulating walk through Shere, reckoned to be one of the prettiest parts of the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Or you can visit Limpsfield Chart for a peaceful walk in the woods on the Surrey/Kent border.

And there’s also a delightful Thames stroll around Surbiton and Kingston, taking in riverside paths and fine pubs

All the walks include: Recommended local pubs; Numbered route maps and directions; Parking info and how to get there; Points of interest along the way.

To order your copy of Surrey Pub Walks, click here and use CROYDON20 for the discount code, and save yourself a few quid towards that first, thirst-quenching pint at the end of your walk.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

