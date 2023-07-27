No tram service from Wimbledon to Therapia Lane for 10 days

Tram services are to be subject of considerable disruption for at least 10 days next month, Transport for London has confirmed today.

There will be no service from Croydon to Wimbledon from Friday August 4 to Sunday August 13 “so essential engineering works can be carried out to improve the tramway”, TfL says.

No services will be going beyond Therapia Lane during the works.

The works are part of TfL’s programme to renew the trams infrastructure, replacing 400metres of track between Wimbledon and Therapia Lane, adding new drainage on 350metres of existing track and 700metres of “track tamping”, which helps to restore the level of the track.

“This work is essential to ensure tram reliability is maintained and services can run smoothly, and work will take place 24 hours a day to minimise customer disruption,” TfL told Inside Croydon.

“TfL will also use this opportunity to undertake a number of other tasks to reduce the need and frequency of future closures including platform repairs, bridge inspections, vegetation removal and cleaning some of the tram stops and shelters.”

TfL says, “Trams will run between Therapia Lane and Beckenham Junction/Elmers End and between New Addington and West Croydon.

“Tram replacement buses will run between Wimbledon and Waddon Marsh, calling at Morden Road and Belgrave Walk, then all stops to Waddon Marsh.”

Mark Davis, TfL’s general manager for London Trams, said: “These routine maintenance works are vital to ensure we can continue to offer customers a safe and reliable service across the network.

“I would like to thank customers for their patience while these take place and would ask anyone travelling to plan ahead, allowing plenty of time for any journey.”

For status updates, live bus arrivals or to plan a route visit https://tfl.gov.uk/status-updates/travel-tools or use the TfL Go app.

