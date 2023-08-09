£250 per day fees paid to lead on borough’s Heritage Trail

CROYDON IN CRISIS: One arts company in the borough appears to have won the Lottery for its role in the less-than-inspiring flagship project for the Borough of Culture. EXCLUSIVE by STEVEN DOWNES

The project lead working on the Music Heritage Trail, a flagship project in Croydon’s year as London’s Borough of Culture, has been paid £250 per day, while actively seeking volunteers to work for no pay as tour guides, “oral historians” and exhibition assistants.

Inside Croydon has discovered the shocking figures from a Freedom of Information request to the National Lottery.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has provided a £225,000 grant for Croydon’s Music Heritage Trail. That’s on top of the £1.35million from the Mayor of London towards other arts projects during the Borough of Culture year.

According to official bid documents seen by Inside Croydon, the total budget for the Music Heritage Trail is £350,000, which includes some additional money from the Greater London Authority.

And while the Borough of Culture was three months late in starting, the Heritage Music Trail was even later, not being “unveiled” until June.

To be overseen by the Museum of Croydon, the council said, “The Music Heritage Trail will highlight Croydon’s story as the birthplace of many music genres, with the cutting-edge sounds of punk, dubstep, grime and drill all rooted in the borough.”

But what’s been delivered is a mural – cost a cool £20,000, paid by the GLA – that is hidden away in a little-seen, unsignposted corner of what’s left of Queen’s Gardens, 25 paving slabs that look like drain hole covers, and a thrown-together app with content that is poorly written and edited, as well as being contradictory and incomplete.

The Music Heritage Trail has managed to miss out Croydon cultural giants such as Jamie Reid, the designer to the Sex Pistols who studied at Croydon School of Art (Reid died only yesterday, aged 76, so probably never got to see the Heritage Trail, and wouldn’t have given a toss anyway), and former Croydon High pupil Jacqueline du Pre, one of the greatest cellists of all time.

Fortunately, whoever put together the list of music figures for the trail had heard of Stormzy. He gets paving slab No22, in Thornton Heath.

Others who are included, such as composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (who already has a proper blue plaque on the wall of one of his former homes in Croydon), have had their paving slabs stuck seemingly randomly on the pavement outside West Croydon Station. Coleridge-Taylor may have collapsed there, shortly before his death.

Kirsty MacColl, meanwhile, is not deemed worthy of a paving slab of her own at all, but instead is shoe-horned on to one with a record shop. It’s hardly the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Following our FoI request, the National Lottery Heritage Fund released the council’s original grant application (with some redactions to spare the blushes of those who put the bid together), together with the proposed budgets.

“We will create a music heritage trail celebrating venues, artists and events from Croydon,” the council’s pitch said.

“Each location will be identified by our own equivalent to the standard blue plaque with bespoke content including oral/video histories and AV/VR animations at each location.” This, like so much connected with this “flagship project”, still appears to be a “work in progress”.

“All material will be hosted on a microsite and accessed via QR codes on users’ smart phones. Content will include flyers and posters of gigs, archive footage and photographs submitted by local residents, audio clips featuring music and personal accounts of people’s memories.” No mention is made of any considerations of copyright issues, worryingly.

The bid document was submitted on January 31, 2022. It confirms that the Music Heritage Trail to be months late in delivery.

With work on the project due to have started on April 1, 2022 – for the start of preparation work, design, drafting of app scripts and so forth – those working on the trail were supposed to have begun what was promised to be “a borough-wide consultation on which artists, events and venues should be included in the trail” in September 2022.

In fact, an appeal from the Mayor of Croydon, part-time Jason Perry, only went out in February this year – six months late.

Mind you, this came a few months after someone working on the Borough of Croydon had called a colleague of Inside Croydon’s to ask for contact details for Desmond Dekker, who had died in 2006. So there’s late (as in Desmond Dekker) and there’s Croydon Council late.

At the centre of the bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund is Apsara Arts, a private company based at a residential address in Broad Green. Aspara Arts have been closely connected to the staging of the Croydon Mela in the past.

Malti Patel is Aspara Arts’ “artistic lead”, who in cosy interview conducted for one of the trail’s “media partners”, admitted that, “I was a banker and kathak dance was a hobby. Disenchanted with my regular job, I drifted into the art world thinking I will do this for a while and then get a ‘proper job’.

“I am still looking for that ‘proper’ job!” Hmmm.

According to the Lottery grant application from the council, Apsara would recruit “15 young people… through a network of partners”, which is vague enough to be pretty meaningless, “to capture stories, life experiences and memories”.

The bid said, “Training will include interview techniques, podcasting and oral history creation. The material will be used for a podcast series developed with local radio stations and be will be edited into a short video created for the exhibition.”

This is intriguing on a number of levels. It marks a departure from Apsara Arts’ usual area of expertise, which has tended to be based in South Asian dance performances. And the notion of working with “local radio stations” seems odd, too. The borough’s one established local radio station, Croydon FM, has been excluded from the Borough of Culture festivities, after being told that they are “too ghetto”. So what could the application writer have meant? And did the Heritage Lottery Fund actually check any of the claims made in the submission?



“The trail will open in April 2023 as one of the flagship projects for Croydon’s London Borough of Culture programme,” the bidder wrote. As well as the mural, there was also to be “promotional campaigns by Boxpark, Fairfield Halls and other music venues”.

The application goes on, “An exhibition featuring anecdotes, reviews and memorabilia of the venues, artists and events will be developed by Apsara Arts working with 15 volunteers. The volunteers will be trained in curation, presentation skills and heritage learning. The exhibition will be run for six weeks in the foyer of Fairfield Halls in September/October 2023.”

It is mid-August. There has, as yet, been no mention of any such exhibition.

“A further 15 volunteers will be trained as Trail Guides with free guided tours of sections of the trail offered to the public during the six weeks of the exhibition.”

The bid bullshit continued: “Croydon has and still is experiencing huge physical change in a very short time period with the landscape in the town centre almost unrecognisable from just 10 years ago. So many venues have not just closed but their locations have also disappeared with large scale re-modelling developments re-shaping the town centre.

“The heritage trail will give local people the chance to hold on to their shared musical history in a time of great change…

“… The heritage trail will support community cohesion through greater recognition of the role of black and global majority artists and communities in our shared heritage and through the celebration of artists from those communities during the London Borough of Culture programme…

“… The geography of the trail including Stormzy and Mad Professor in Thornton Heath, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor in South Norwood and Kirsty MacCaoll [sic] in New Addington will foster greater knowledge and more communication between neighbourhoods and the trail as a whole will foster greater local pride.” Looks like New Addington got dumped from the scheme.

The 11-page document then gets to the nitty-gritty: the money, and how it is to be used.

“The day-to-day management of the project will be undertaken by a full-time project manager who will be in post for 18 months from July 2022 to December 2023.” The council staffer’s salary, for 18 months, is covered by the grant, to the tune of £67,000.

“They will be supported by a part-time (three days/week) Learning & Volunteer Co-ordinator who will be in post for 12 months from October 2022 to October 2023.” So a job creation scheme, can’t be so bad.

And external consultants were to be appointed to “evaluate” the project. Which will be nice for them. Though at a budgeted £5,000, it’s fair to assume that they won’t be delving very deep, or for very long.

“A network of youth partnership organisations will be established by Apsara Arts to support recruitment of young people who will produce the oral and video histories. Apsara will lead the training of the young people in oral and video histories, the recording of the histories and a series of podcasts.

“The exhibition will be managed and curated by Apsara Arts who have significant experience in community heritage projects. Apsara and the Learning and Volunteer co-ordinator will recruit and train volunteers to curate and develop the exhibition and act as hosts/guides for the exhibition and trail.” It’s all looking like a lot of work being pushed Apsara Arts’ way…

According to the council documents, “£82,475 of the budget has been assigned to them” – almost one-quarter of the entire Music Heritage Trail budget.

Included in the budgets submitted to the National Lottery is a line that shows the project lead from Apsara Arts is to be funded for 8.5 days per month for 10 months to a total of £21,250 – and paid at a rate of £250 per day.

A second person from Apsara Arts is also charging professional fees, but at the more modest rate of £120 per day, and for only 7.5 days per month over a 10-month period, amounting to £9,000.

Then there’s the three lots of £1,050 budgeted for “training for volunteers” – £350 per day for three days, across three “cohorts” of volunteers.

When it comes to staging the exhibition, whenever that may be, there’s another 60 days in the budget at £250 per day for the Apsara Arts project lead – that’s another £15,000.

This is all considerably more than the money budgeted for technical aspects of the project, such as the “microsite” and app.

But compare the amounts being paid to the project lead to the small change set aside for anyone who volunteers to help the events and exhibition: they have been allocated a less-than-generous £7 per day for “expenses”, and £6 per day for their travel costs.

Let’s hope that anyone volunteering will think their time has been well-spent.

Tomorrow: We take a look at schemes that got turned down by the council for Borough of Culture funding, and compare them with those that were successful. And we look into who has been making the decisions on who gets what

