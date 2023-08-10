Farewell Jamie Reid, artist and anarchist, forgotten by Croydon

Jamie Reid, the anarchist artist and graphic designer who devised the designs and artwork that defined the punk era’s iconoclasm, has died. He was 76.

Reid’s ransom note-style collage work for the Sex Pistols was “a central pillar of the punk aesthetic”, according to one obituary.

Reid was a product of his south London upbringing, including his training at Croydon School of Art, where he met Malcolm McLaren, who was to become the manager of the Sex Pistols.

Yet, as noted by Inside Croydon, Reid has been forgotten or ignored by the Croydon Establishment, omitted from the borough’s Lottery-funded Music Heritage Trail, a flagship project for the Borough of Culture.

Born in Croydon in 1947, Reid attended John Ruskin School – he will have been a pupil there at the same time as Roy Hodgson, who went on to manage the England football team and Crystal Palace – before he went to art school.

Jane Nicholl, of the South Norwood Tourist Board, remembers, “It was during his art school days that I remember fondly his involvement with a campaign against the demolition of a house by East Croydon Station to build a roundabout where the NLA Tower was about to be constructed.

“The house was occupied by an elderly woman and, as usual, the property developers and Croydon Council did their bullying, intimidating best to get her out. Jamie and his art schoolmates launched a robust campaign of demonstrations, sit-ins and direct action against her eviction.

“Of course, in the end the bad guys won. The resident was evicted and so began the concreting of Croydon, as depicted in so many of Jamie’s iconic artworks which have been displayed over the years.”

Reid’s best known work was for the covers of a series of Sex Pistols releases: the pink and yellow text of their only album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, and including God Save the Queen, the hit single banned by the BBC, Her Maj’s carefully coiffed portrait defaced by Reid.

Much of that style of work can be traced back to Reid’s time in Croydon, with the countercultural Suburban Press, which he began in 1970 alongside Jeremy Brook and Nigel Edwards, and was published out of 433 London Road and then 9 Sidney Road, SE25, the forerunner of thousands of fanzines that would be produced in the following decade.

“We are left dwarfed in the streets by huge towers of bureaucracy. An architecture and environment of commerce has been created to manipulate our lives,” began a 20-page diatribe against the “Manhattan-isation” of Croydon contained in Suburban Press No5 published in 1972.

“Our communications with each other are limited by urbanisation. There is nowhere to meet, our meeting places have been demolished. The people… have been made to perform in an urban environment of commerce and administration.”

According to a website on the radical press compiled by the University of West England in Bristol, “Reid’s design experiments in punk montage were essential to the paper’s identity, [but] its most distinguishing features were the density of its text and the fury of its argument.”

For instance, this: “On Saturdays the pedestrian shopping precinct ‘show piece’ of Croydon, the Whitgift Centre, echoes with the hysterical whine of shopping neurosis.

“Reverberating between the facades of plate glass and concrete. You cannot move for shoppers, busily replenishing their property, everyone seems dazed and determined.

“The instant sandwich bars have specially designed stalls and tables so as to make you feel uncomfortable after 10 minutes, to force you out, back it the buying arena. There is always someone to replace you, another coffee and sandwich, another sell.”

According to the Grauniad, “Reid explained his ethos in 2015: ‘Our culture is geared towards enslavement – for people to perform pre-ordained functions, particularly in the workplace. I’ve always tried to encourage people to think about that and to do something about it’.”

Nicholl recalls that Reid “also collaborated with another Croydon anarchist activist, Ian Bone, in organising an anarchist festival in London in 1994 ‘Anarchy in the UK – 10 Days That Shook The World’.”

Tributes to Reid since his death was announced on Tuesday have described him as “artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic” who has left “an enormous legacy”.

Nicholl said, “He remained an anarchist for the rest of his life. RIP comrade!”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

