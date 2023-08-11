Council planners agreed to the removal of admired public art

BOROUGH OF THE BANAL: Croydon’s professional planners had an opportunity to insist on the retention of a significant artwork, but approved its removal for something they said would ‘enhance’ the appearance of an East Croydon office block. EXCLUSIVE by STEVEN DOWNES
If “Humanity Relief”, the much-admired piece of modern art which adorned AMP House at East Croydon for more than 50 years, has indeed been destroyed, then it is because Croydon Council gave the property owners permission to remove it.
Croydon is London’s Borough of Culture 2023.
“Humanity Relief” was made and installed above the main entrance to AMP House in around 1968, designed by architects Fuller, Hall and Foulsham. It has been described by respected art critics as probably the best piece of street art in Croydon.
But as far as Croydon’s witless professional planners are concerned, removing the artwork and replacing it with nothing much more than a corporate sign “will enhance and respect the appearance of AMP House”.
One noted architecture expert has described the removal of “Humanity Relief” as “a pointless act of Philistinism”.
Residents on their way to or from East Croydon Station had noticed the absence of the artwork earlier this week, and workmen on the Dingwall Road site, where refurbishment work is being undertaken, confirmed that the artwork had been removed and was not expected to be re-installed.
It seems that the precast concrete fins which surround the building at first-floor height, , designed by sculptor Michael Marriott, are safe for now, at least.
The 20th Century Society, in measured understatement, has described the probable loss of the “Humanity Relief” artwork as “concerning” and “disappointing”.
Planning records show that the works being carried out on AMP House were subject to consideration by the borough’s professional planners. Public consultation notices were posted, in this consultation-lite age, with pieces of paper stuck to lampposts down Dingwall Road. Hardly surprising, then, that no passers-by noticed or knew of the Philistinism contained in the proposals.
The matter was the subject of a meeting of the planning department, led by Nicola Townsend, Croydon’s “head of development management” in June 2022.
The matter will have been notified to Fairfield ward councillors, including Labour’s Chris Clark, who until six weeks earlier had been chair of the planning committee. Clark might have used his powers to “call in” the application, so that it might be discussed by the planning committee. He did not.
According to a report on the council’s website, the refurbishment works to AMP House have been designed by DNA Architects on behalf of the building’s owners, Schroders (the developers of Ruskin Square, on the other side of Dingwall Road).
“The development shall be carried out strictly in accordance with the details thus approved,” the report says, “to ensure that the appearance of the development is acceptable and contributes towards a high-quality built environment.”
That’s the words of Croydon’s Townsend and Chris Stacey, the council official who drafted the report.
And this is what the planners approved to replace the best piece of street art in Croydon:
In his report, approved by his boss Townsend, Stacey wrote: “The existing main entrance to AMP House is not considered to be of any particular architectural significance (with the decorative panel above the main entrance not benefitting [sic] from any formal protection) and due to its inset position from the main building line fails to be a prominent and
inviting entrance point to the building.” Yep, he actually wrote that.
“As such the reconfiguration and redesign of this space in principle is supported.”
According to the council’s professional planners, “The proposed design seeks to enhance the prominence of the main entrance through the provision of a stone-clad outer frame (forming a portal) and projecting canopy, which is considered appropriate for a building of this scale and would complement the materiality/architectural language of the existing building.”
The website Art UK includes an entry for “Humanity Relief”, an artwork that Croydon Council did not consider worthy of conservation.
It describes “Humanity Relief” as “A family group surrounds a female figure representing Charity, with her hand resting on head of a seated mother with a child. On the left is a farmer with a cornucopia of fruit and vegetables. The tableau sits against a background of a globe.”
Even after all the clusterfucks committed at FIsher’s Folly over the years, the utter imbecility of the council’s conduct in this matter is hard to process.
John Grindrod is the noted architectural author from New Addington whose book Concretopia celebrates the brutalist buildings of the mid-20th Century.
Today, he told Inside Croydon, “I really can’t believe it.
“If it is true that the artwork has been removed and destroyed, then what a pointless act of Philistinism. Shame on anyone involved in this.
“How could anyone think destroying a cherished piece of public art would make anything better for anyone? How monstrous.”
As well as spotting the planning consent, keen-eyed Inside Croydon readers have also noted that when the insurance company, Australian Mutual Provident, were commissioning the design for their new Croydon office, they asked for something similar in style and theme to what they already had adorning their offices in Sydney.
“Amicus Certus” is another relief that was created by artist Tom Bass in 1960. Happily, it remains in place.
