NHS staff given short notice of closure for hospital’s nursery

Parents and carers working at Croydon’s Mayday Hospital face an anxious few weeks, as many are being forced to seek new day care provision for their pre-school children after it was announced that the on-site nursery school is to close on September 22.

In an email to clients, Co-operative Childcare group, which runs the nursery, said it had been a “difficult decision” and that it was closing its Croydon nursery branch because it had been “loss-making for some time”.

The decision comes with an increasing demand from hard-working parents for places at good nursery schools, at the same time that Croydon Council is “consulting” (ie. going through the motions before doing what they’ve already decided they are going to do) over possible closures and mergers of the borough’s five nurseries.

The Co-operative Childcare nursery on the hospital site in Thornton Heath comprises four separate rooms for babies to three- and four-year-olds, as well as some outdoor space, operating for up to 12 hours daily.

It employs around two dozen trained staff, and charges range from £311 weekly to £72 daily.

The nursery was the subject of a formal complaint last November, which Ofsted says was addressed satisfactorily by the nursery.

The nursery is used by NHS staff who need “safe and reliable childcare” while they work at the hospital.

Parents confronted with the prospect of finding alternative provision in less than four weeks have been reported as saying that the closure has “thrown everything into turmoil”.

A Croydon Health Services spokesperson said that the nursery is operated separately from the Trust, but that, “We are focusing our efforts on actively looking at ways to support our staff during this change.”

According to the nursery operators, The Midcounties Co-operative, “Unfortunately, the Croydon nursery has been loss-making for some time, which has been exacerbated by rising operational costs, and needs significant investment to modernise the facilities.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

