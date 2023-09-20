Two to appear at Old Bailey for murder of Bradley Hutchins

Two men giving addresses in Purley, Shane Canavan and Josha Langley, have been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Bradley Hutchins in New Addington last week.

Murder victim: Bradley Hutchins was 20 years old

Canavan, 22, and Langley, 27, appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court yesterday, where they also faced charges of attempted murder and possession of pointed and bladed articles.

The pair have been remanded to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow.

The police were called to reports of people fighting on North Walk, New Addington, at about 6pm on Tuesday, September 12.

Hutchins and a 19-year-old, both with stab wounds, made their way to a nearby London Ambulance base. Despite receiving urgent medical assistance, Hutchins was pronounced dead on scene.

A post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as stab wounds to the torso.

The second man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, “A 20-year-old man, who was initially arrested as part of the investigation, has now been eliminated from police inquiries. No further action will be taken.”

Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick, leading the Met’s investigation, said: “We have spoken to several people as part of our enquiries, however we believe there may be others who witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it and would ask them to come forward.

“We are continuing to review CCTV and would also ask anyone who has a video doorbell, or who was driving in the area with a dash cam, to please check their footage. It is vital that we establish what happened and locate those responsible.”

Witnesses are asked to call 101 or post @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6879/12Sep.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

