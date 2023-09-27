Asda launch puts Scrumbles pet food at the head of the pack

Scrumbles, the pet food brand that was launched five years ago from an Addiscombe kitchen and then turned down investment from BBC television’s “Dragons”, will now see their products sold through 330 branches of Asda across the country.

With the brand already available across Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Pets At Home, Amazon and Ocado, the launch into Asda further expands the brand’s availability to make Scrumbles’s gut-friendly recipes accessible to more pets.

Scrumbles was recently rated at No12 on the Sunday Times‘s fastest growing businesses in Britain.

Shoppers can expect to find a wide range of Scrumbles dry food, wet food and treats for both cats and dogs across Asda stores nationwide and online. In keeping with their gut health focus, each recipe is 100% natural and packed with added pre or probiotics for even most discerning doggies and fussy felines.

Scrumbles co-founder and CEO Aneisha Soobroyen said: “We’re super proud of this launch. It feels like only yesterday Jack and I were packing orders out of our kitchen, and now we’re available in the top three grocers in the country, aiming to feed as many pets our gut-friendly recipes as possible.

“This is a major milestone for us, and we couldn’t be happier with the support from the team at Asda.”

Scrumbles was founded in 2018 by Soobroyen and her husband Jack Walker, after they had sought, and failed to find, suitable food for their own pets, which suffered digestive health issues.

Scrumbles products are all manufactured in the UK.

