Sutton stabbing ‘adds to people’s anxiety’ says council leader

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that they are treating the death of a man on Typhoon Way, on the Roundshaw estate, on Monday night as murder.

According to a Met spokesperson, “A woman was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill. She was taken into custody before being released on bail.”

Ruth Dombey, the Sutton Council leader, drew comparisons between her borough and neighbouring Croydon when she released a statement last night saying that “this latest news will no doubt add to people’s anxiety”.

A crime scene was in place for much of Tuesday between Mollison Drive and Meteor Way.

There had been a fire on Typhoon Way earlier on Monday night, with two fire engines attending from the London Fire Brigade at 6.30pm.

Then, around 9pm, emergency services were called to Typhoon Way again following reports that a man, now known to be 42, had been stabbed multiple times.

Despite receiving emergency treatment from London Ambulance Serice medics, he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held.

The murder investigation is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan in Specialist Crime: “Officers will do everything we can to bring to justice whoever is responsible for this senseless act of violence.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, the Borough Commander for Sutton and Croydon, said: “Local people will see an increased presence in the area as our colleagues in Specialist Crime investigate.

“Police and the public must work together to tackle violence on our streets. We need the support of the local community here. I urge anyone who has information that could help investigators to approach officers at the scene, or call 101 immediately.”

Anyone with information, video or images that could help police should call 101 or post @MetCC via X ref CAD 7417/2 Oct.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In her statement, the council’s Dombey said: “I am devastated to hear the news of a fatal stabbing in Sutton.

“Roundshaw is a close-knit community and I know that people will be very concerned about what this means for their community and their neighbours.

“In Sutton, incidents such as this are very rare but with the events of the past few days in our neighbouring borough, this latest news will no doubt add to people’s levels of anxiety.”

Read more: Boy, 17, is charged with murder of schoolgirl Elianne Andam

Read more: Perry fails to hold any safe community meetings in 18 months

Listen to our podcast: 7 killings in 6 months: Croydon Insider on the lasting tragedies

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

