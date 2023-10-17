NHS Trust names Kelly as Croydon’s new Chief Nurse

Deborah Kelly has been appointed as the new Chief Nursing Officer for Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, which runs Mayday and Purley hospitals.

Kelly arrives in Croydon after a 35-year career in which she has held senior nursing and managerial roles at major London teaching hospitals.

Her new role also gives her claim for a place in the Guinness Book of Records: longest job title ever: Chief Nursing Officer, Director of Infection, Prevention and Control and Executive Director of Midwifery, Allied Health Professionals and Quality. We make that 19 words… It will make for some name badge when Kelly arrives for her first day at Mayday.

Kelly was previously the Chief Nurse for Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.

Previously, she has worked as Deputy Chief Nurse for Barts Health NHS Trust and Chief Nurse for Sidra Medicine in Doha.

In making the announcement, the Croydon Trust said: “Deborah will have an integral role in transforming the ambitions of our five-year clinical strategy into reality, improving care for local people and ensuring that we support local people to live healthier lives for longer and that we are there to care for them when they need us most.”

Matthew Kershaw, the Croydon Trust’s chief executive, said: “Deborah’s appointment will strengthen our existing executive team, providing robust leadership for our nursing, midwifery and allied health professional workforce. I am pleased to welcome her to Team Croydon and look forward to her making all the difference to the care provided to our local population.

“I’d like to thank the fantastic Nicola Shopland, who took on this role on an interim basis and has done an excellent job leading our nursing colleagues.”

Kelly is expected to begin her new job in January.

