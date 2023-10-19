Britain’s Got Talent auditions come to London next month

The nation’s favourite talent show is coming to south London next month looking for a talented act to take the crown of our 17th series.

Britain’s Got Talent is holding open auditions where Londoners are invited to present their unique and spectacular talents in person.

Are you a singing sensation like Susan Boyle? Do you have the magic touch like Cillian O’Connor? Or the dancing dexterities of Diversity? If so, Britain’s Got Talent wants to meet you!

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent – all they need is a skill and star quality which they think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals. Aspiring acts can apply now via www.itv.com/talent to register for one of the audition days or simply turn up on the day.

Successful acts could be in with the chance of performing in front of the BGT judges – and be crowned the 2024 Britain’s Got Talent champion – walking away with a coveted spot in the Royal Variety Performance and a huge £250,000 cash prize.

Open auditions will take place at The Kia Oval on Saturday and Sunday November 11-12 from 10am to 5pm.

Britain’s Got Talent has delivered some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments of the last decade and more, including Diversity, Calum Scott, Lost Voice Guy and superstar singer Susan Boyle. But can you follow in the comedy footsteps of series 16 winner Viggo Venn?

For full terms and conditions please visit: https://eu.castitreach.com/a/fmuk/bgt17/tnc

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

