Brigade sounds the alarm after house fire in Sutherland Road

A fire caused by an electrical fault in what emergency services described as “a consumer unit” damaged part of the ground floor of an end terrace house on Sutherland Road last night.

A woman who had evacuated the house before the arrival of firefighters was treated by the London Ambulance Service. No one was injured.

“There were no working smoke alarms in the property,” the London Fire Brigade noted in a statement issued this morning.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the incident at 7.10pm, and the fire was under control within an hour.

Fire crews from Croydon, Woodside and Mitcham fire stations were at the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This incident is a timely reminder about the importance of having smoke alarms in your home. Homes need multiple smoke alarms or you won’t be properly covered.

“As a minimum, you should have smoke alarms on every floor of your home – in the hallways and the rooms you use the most plus a heat alarm in the bathroom and kitchen.”

