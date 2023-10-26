£15m NHS intensive care unit draws close to completion

Croydon’s NHS hospital’s £15million new intensive care unit is on course for completion with a few weeks, the latest part of a multi-million improvement to the hospital conducted in the last five years.

Providing care for the borough’s most seriously ill and injured patients, this state-of-the-art unit housed within Croydon University Hospital will allow clinical teams to provide intensive and high-dependency care for even more patients, closer to home, while offering improved facilities to support families during some of the most difficult times.

Croydon Health Services NHS Trust chief executive, Matthew Kershaw, said, “It’s fantastic to see the progress that is being made on our new intensive care unit, which will be open just in time for winter. It will undoubtedly continue to improve the care we are able to provide to our most seriously ill patients.

“The new unit will provide greater privacy and dignity for our patients, with private rooms, spacious bays and quiet, reflective areas for relatives and friends, and with space to expand in the future, we are truly building this with our ever-growing Croydon population in mind.

“Our ITU staff are already gearing themselves up to move into the new unit, undergoing training on new and innovative technology and ensuring we have everything we need in place to deliver the best possible specialist care for Croydon patients.

“I’m incredibly proud to see this come together, being able to provide a more spacious unit will positively impact our patients, their families and our staff.”

The refurbishment will increase the size of the existing unit by half.

The rebuild has also allowed the Trust to improve facilities for stroke patients undergoing rehabilitation, the latest in a long list of extensive redevelopments in Croydon University Hospital over the last five years; including a £21million Emergency Department opened in 2018 and a £7million paediatric integrated unit that opened its doors in 2021.

