Waddon man charged with murder of missing Justin Henry

Scotland Yard confirmed last night that they have arrested a Croydon man in connection with the murder of Justin Henry.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command charged Louis Benjamin, 29, of Waddon New Road, with one count of murder, although from police accounts, they have yet to recover the victim.

Benjamin appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on yesterday and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Benjamin was arrested late on Tuesday at an address in Croydon, according to the police.

Until earlier this week, the police investigation had been a missing persons case.

Justin Henry, 34, was reported missing to police on Monday, October 16. He was last seen in person on the evening of Sunday, October 15, at the address of his partner in Brixton.

At around 9.50pm on October 15 Henry was seen on CCTV buying food at the McDonald’s on London Road, Norbury, after which his car, a silver Mercedes E Class, was seen at Waddon New Road, where it remained for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

The Mercedes was found in the early hours of Wednesday October 18 in Kingswood Drive, Gipsy Hill.

Justin Henry’s death is believed to be the seventh murder to occur in Croydon in 2023, and the third in the last two months, following the killings of Elianne Andam and Bradley Hitchins in recent weeks.

Last night, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb said: “As a result of our inquiries a man has been charged with Justin Henry’s murder.

“We have spoken to Mr Henry’s family and we fully understand the deep distress this development will cause. I have assured his family that the search to find Mr Henry continues and I know they will be hoping that all may yet be well.

“However, based on all the available evidence, we have approached the CPS who have authorised a charge of murder.

“I want the public to understand that this charge does not mean the end of our appeal. We still need all the help the public can give and we still need anyone who has any information, no matter how small they think it is, to make contact and tell us what they know. This is not just a plea to help police. Mr Henry’s family are enduring a dreadful ordeal and they are desperate for news and are also seeking your help.”

On Wednesday, October 18, a 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the investigation on suspicion of kidnapping. She has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers have conducted forensic examinations of an address in Croydon and Justin Henry’s car, as well as extensive CCTV and phone inquiries.

However detectives desperately need more information about Justin’s disappearance and the days leading up to him going missing.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter/X @MetCC. Please quote Operation Ashgulf or CAD 5224/21Oct.

You can also give information on Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

