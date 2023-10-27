20% OFF theatre tickets – Book for Stanley Arts’ Night Shift

Posted on October 27, 2023 by insidecroydon

Inside Croydon is delighted to be able to offer our loyal readers another great money-saving arts offer.

We have been offered discounted tickets to Night Shift, a new play from the award-winning, Croydon-based ZooCo theatre company, to be performed at Stanley Arts in South Norwood from November 16 to 25.

Unfolding over a single night shift, an unlikely group of night workers – who have more in common than they realise – are embroiled in a life-changing series of events.

Blending movement, projection, British Sign Language and creative captioning, what follows is an epic tale of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, as an ordinary evening turns into an extraordinary night.

All performances are relaxed as standard and suitable for deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences.

But hurry! There’s limited availability – once they’re gone they’re gone!

Valid for all performances – but some dates are already sold out.

