Happy Valley flock of sheep removed after three killed by dogs

A flock of sheep has had to be removed from Happy Valley in Coulsdon after three attacks by off-lead dogs in as many days.

The sheep are managed by the Downlands Partnership, and have been introduced at the nature reserve to graze and encourage greater biodiversity on the downlands.

Three sheep were killed as a result of the dog attacks. In one instance, the dog owner left the scene without reporting the incident, leaving one animal in agonising pain and distress for some time, until it was discovered by a warden and eventually euthenised.

The flock has now been removed to safer pastures of the Partnership’s farm in Carshalton.

There has been an outpouring of frustration and anger on social media over the wanton carelessness of some dog owners, who have evidently ignored warning signs asking them to put their pet on a lead while in areas with livestock.

“This was a totally avoidable situation if the dog owner had had their dog under control,” one member of the Friends of Farthing Down and Happy Valley posted on social media. “But then to compound matters by not having the courage to report it is despicable.”

The person posting the message on Facebook described themselves as “a responsible dog owner and… Trustee of the Downlands Trust, who work closely with the grazing team”.

Sean Grufferty, a senior officer at the Downlands Partnership, told Inside Croydon, “Happy Valley is one of the most biodiverse habitats in Europe and so the sheep grazing there is so important.

“The site is covered by signs but people have entered these areas with dogs off the lead and three of our sheep have now died, with the remaining ones badly spooked.

“The biggest problem is too many people don’t believe their dogs pose a risk to sheep but it puts the management of these areas in jeopardy.”

Sheep owners, and owners of all livestock, are perfectly within their rights, under law, to shoot any dog that is found worrying sheep or other livestock, although the Downlands Partnership has not raised this as an option.

In other nearby nature reserve areas, such as Roundshaw Downs off the Purley Way, the conservation authority has opted to use cattle to graze the meadows, rather than sheep, because of the high risk that owners won’t observe the signs and put their dog on a lead.

In other postings by dismayed members of the Friends group, one wrote: “Please don’t think your dog would not be capable of this. To make sure it doesn’t happen again please put your dog on their lead when near the sheep. There are plenty of notices up. And if you don’t feel you want to do that, then walk in another area of Farthing Downs. It’s a big enough area.”

In another posting (“We make no apologies for sharing these images and we cannot believe that our sheep have suffered a third dog attack in as many days with three sheep killed”), the police were called in after a sheep had been “mauled on all his legs down to the bone”.

According to an eye witness, “The dog that inflicted these injuries was a gentle Labrador that we are told had no previous signs of aggression. It was totally calm and playful during and after this attack.

“Dog owners- it is your legal responsibility to keep them under control. You do not have a right to allow your dog to run off lead near livestock.

“Your dog can be legally shot if it is found worrying or attacking sheep.”

