Titchmarsh presents garden award to Croydon special school

Pupils and staff from the Rutherford School in South Croydon met gardening royalty when they collected the Merial Gollin Challenge Cup for the “Garden Achieved Under Most Difficult Conditions”.

The award was presented by TV personality and gardening expert Alan Titchmarsh on behalf of the London Children’s Flower Society in the spectacular setting of the Guildhall in London.

At the presentation Titchmarsh reminded everyone that learning to grow plants and vegetables may well be part of sustaining the future of our planet.

“What you have done as teachers and students is more important than you know,” Titchmarsh said.

“Learning how to grow things does so many things for us and our futures. It makes us feel better, it feeds us when it fruits or produces vegetables, it feeds our soul and spirits when flowers blossom, and it makes the world a better place for us to live in.”

The Rutherford School, which is part of Croydon charity the Garwood Foundation, has 28 students up to the age of 25 who have profound and multiple learning difficulties.

Students from across the school took part in a summer gardening competition, growing sunflowers, luffas, herbs and plants – all from seed. Judges from the society visited the school during the summer and awarded each student with a gold certificate.

Class teacher Jess Rose, who attended the awards ceremony along with three students, said “It was great to see the journey from planting the very first seeds through to beautiful plants or flowers in full bloom.

“To be awarded this trophy was the icing on the cake. Our students are looking forward to planting bulbs for the spring.”

A D V E R T I S E M E N T

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

