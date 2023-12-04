Have we got Croydon news for you! – latest podcast out now

Posted on December 4, 2023

It’s here! The latest Croydon Insider podcast, exclusive content for paid-up subscribers to Inside Croydon.

Our last episode of the year looks at recent events in and around the borough, but also includes a special bonus episode of Have I Got Croydon News For You!

Readers Sharon Owen and Annabel Smith join regular contributors Andrew Fisher and Ken Towl to discuss the latest news and events in and around our borough.

Sign up as a paying subscriber – less than a fiver a month – and download it now, from our page on Spotify, or here: https://www.patreon.com/posts/croydon-insider-94054658

