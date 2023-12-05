Fairfield Halls ceremony recognises hard work of foster carers

The council has celebrated foster carers from across the borough for the work they do for vulnerable children and young people at a gala evening staged at the Fairfield Halls.
Foster carers help care for children of all ages, from young babies through to teenagers, young adults, children with disabilities, young parents and their babies and unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.
Pearl Earl, from Purley, received a milestone award for more than 10 years of foster-caring. She said: “I saw the difference in getting involved in the lives of children who needed support and how life-changing that could be for them. So I decided I wanted to try to do what I could.”
Sandra Arnold, from Addington, received a milestone award for her 15 years of service.
She said: “It’s been the best experience and it’s nice to know that you can actually do something for children. All you need to get involved is the ability to care and the want to look after children.”
Lynne Hale, Croydon’s Deputy Mayor, and Maria Gatland, the cabinet member for children and young people, were among those attending the special event.
“I was delighted to recognise the passion foster carers have for looking after young people,” Hale said.
“It was so important to celebrate all of our foster carers, whether they have been doing this for one year or 25. The care, support and encouragement they give to our young people is amazing and we truly can’t thank them enough.”
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine