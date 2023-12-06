Last week left for NHS online bookings of covid and flu jabs

Eligible Londoners have a deadline of next Thursday, December 14, to book flu and Covid vaccinations online.

Vaccinations helped prevent 25,000 people from being hospitalised last winter, according official data.

Cold and wet weather and festive celebrations mean that people are more likely to congregate indoors and NHS bosses in the capital want to ensure that people don’t give the gift of flu or covid during a time when friends and family come together.

This year’s adult covid and flu vaccination programme was brought forward based on the latest expert advice following the emergence of a new covid variant, and as the clock ticks down to December 14, clinicians are warning people not to delay. It can take up to two weeks after getting vaccinated to build up maximum protection.

You may be able get the NHS flu and covid-19 vaccines if you:

are aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by March 31, 2024)

have certain health conditions or a learning disability

are pregnant

live with someone who has a weakened immune system

are a carer

are a frontline health or social care worker

live in a care home

Most children can get the children’s flu vaccine. This includes children who were aged 2 or 3 years on August 31, 2023, school-aged children (Reception to Year 11) and children with certain health conditions.

More than 880,000 eligible Londoners have been vaccinated against covid since the start of this year’s campaign, while more than 1.5million have been vaccinated against flu.

Londoners can check to see if they are eligible and book their flu and seasonal covid-19 vaccination online at www.nhs.uk/wintervaccinations or via the NHS App by December 14, 2023. You will not be able to book a vaccination online after this date.

From December 15, Londoners will still be able to book their vaccines locally. Covid-19 vaccines will be able to be booked directly at a pharmacy or given at a walk-in site, but there will be fewer Covid-19 appointments available and it may require travelling further.

The NHS flu vaccine will still be able to be booked at GP surgeries and pharmacies.

