Get a real buzz by ordering a Friends of the Earth bee kit

Still fretting over what to get for Christmas for that friend or family member who has everything?

Were you, or they, moved by the last episode in the series of Planet Earth III, about the continuing destruction of wildlife habitat? Want to do your bit?

Order a Friends of the Earth Bee Saver Kit today or tomorrow (the last dates to guarantee delivery before December 24), and you may have found the ideal present for Christmas.

The kits have everything you need to help save bees, and make an ideal gift for friends, family, or yourself. Importantly, you’ll be helping Friends of the Earth campaign to protect nature, so we can all thrive.

Each Christmas Bee Saver Kit includes a bee saver guide, a garden planner, a pack of wildflower seeds, as well as a beautiful Christmas card and wrapping paper.

Friends of the Earth say: “Your donation today will help us continue important work that helps protect bees.

“This includes persuading the government to take urgent climate action and protect nature that we – and us bees – depend on.”

