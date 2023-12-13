Official: More car crashes in Croydon than anywhere in London

Data shows nine fatalities and 350 injuries at London Fire Brigade call-outs to crashes on the roads of the capital last winter
Croydon is London’s most dangerous borough for road traffic collisions.
That’s according to official figures from the London Fire Brigade, who are appealing to the public to take extra care on London’s roads this winter to help reduce the number of crashes.
Firefighters were attending 11 road traffic collisions (these are not “accidents”) per day in London last winter.
The Brigade’s crews attended 1,369 separate incidents in a four-month period between November 2022 and February this year.
Of those, 80 were on Croydon’s roads – 7.5% more than the next-worst London borough.
Lambeth had less than two-thirds the number of RTCs as Croydon (at 50), Southwark and Merton less than half (37 and 34 respectively) and Sutton just 26. Neighbouring Bromley’s drivers saw 67 call outs for the Fire Brigade in just four months.
The Brigade notes that the five boroughs with the highest rate for collisions attended are all outer London boroughs.
Statistically, Croydon is one of the larger boroughs by area and population. But the number of additional RTCs in this borough compared to all others is significant.
“Seasonal changes, such as ice, snow and shorter days, bring new hazards to the capital’s roads over the winter,” the LFB says.
Of the 1,369 responses from the LFB last winter, firefighters carried out 366 rescues.
There were nine fatalities involved in the collisions and 350 separate injuries recorded.
Across London, firefighters have been working with communities to help reduce the number of incidents on the capital’s roads.
Station Officer Daniel Foster at Croydon Fire Station was recently awarded a Deputy Assistant Commissioner’s commendation for his “respect the road” road safety training which he has delivered to young drivers across the borough.
Station Officer Foster sourced funding from the local authority to build a dedicated road safety hub at Croydon Fire Station complete with a driving simulator and virtual reality training videos, all to educate young people about the risks they may face on the road.
In support of the Mayor’s Transport Strategy and Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate all deaths and serious injuries from London’s transport network by 2041, the Brigade is working to highlight the importance of safety on London’s roads.
Station Officer Foster said: “Drivers should take extra care when using the roads in winter. Slight changes in weather and lighting over winter can create difficult conditions on the road, increasing the risk of collisions. Even the most experienced drivers may find themselves more likely to be involved in a collision.
“We recommend road users avoid travelling in harsh weather where possible, especially if they don’t feel confident driving in poor conditions.
“It is not just drivers who need to follow this advice. Changes in weather can also impact the safety of cyclists on the road, and longer periods of darkness can make pedestrians less visible.
“All road users can take actions to help improve their safety.”
Top tips for winter roads
- Stopping distance – A vehicle’s stopping distance can double on a wet road and be 10 times greater in icy conditions. Drivers, cyclists and motorbikes should keep a safe distance between themselves and other road users
- Lights – Use your lights when visibility is poor, not just at night. This not only helps you to see, but also be seen. It is important to keep them clean as well, to ensure they’re effective
- Be visible – Cyclists and pedestrians should avoid wearing dark clothing when out in the evening, ensuring they remain visible
- Crossing over – When walking along the street, pedestrians should only cross at designated points where possible
In what sense are Croydon’s road traffic accidents ‘significantly’ higher than elsewhere? Accidents by km of road in the borough;dangerous junctions; major A roads; number of potholes or what? An anorak question I know but so many new road initiatives have been introduced on the basis of spurious ‘statistical evidence’ that one wonders how/who might these figures be used?
For the hard of thinking, “significantly” is having, in this snap shot, more than three times as many RTCs as neighbouring Sutton, 60% more than neighbouring Lambeth, and 7.5% more than the next worst borough in London.
That significantly.
It is good for once to see my impressions of driving in Croydon backed up with some evidence. This is though bad for everyone, but the aggression and callousness that has to be endured on most drives around Central Croydon are not good for stress levels and health. Being in a position of waiting to second guess an unpredictable manoeuvre can only eventually wear on the nerves. Better to use the bus, but even then you will find the transfer of these problems on to the public service Driver. I’ve noticed Drivers becoming more frustrated and driving safety diminishing under this constant bombardment of recklessness. It feels some days like the world is going mad. The problem with Croydon there is too much proof that it has.
You win “Comment of the Week” award, Del.
i think that since sunak told car drivers they were hard done byits got EVEN worse.
i drive and cycle.
selected incidents:
man undertakes me on bike with tag-along. when i remonstrate he waves a club out of window, twirling it. i say: whats that an offensive weapon? he keeps twirling;
man drives into rear of tag-along, trapping rear tyre under bumper bar. says: these things happen. i say, no: you were DRIViNG.
car driver who has just smashed into moped injuring driver by cutting across road to park on opposite side, threatens me because i take photo of his number plate.
do i have confidence MPS will pursue: no.