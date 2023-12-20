Guehi and Ward show off Palace players’ Christmas spirit

Posted on December 20, 2023 by insidecroydon

Children being treated at Croydon’s largest hospital were delighted by a display of seasonal goodwill thanks to a Christmas visit by players from Crystal Palace Football Club.

Christmas cheers: one young patient was delighted by the visit of Palace’s Marc Guehi (centre) and Joel Ward (right)

The visitors included members of the under-23 squad, the women’s team and first-team players like stalwart Joel Ward and England international Marc Guehi.

The players handed out gifts, signed autographs and posed for selfies with the young patients in Mayday’s Rainbow Children’s Unit. There was even a round of carol singing.

“Hospital staff were also delighted with the visit, noting the positive impact it had on the children and their families,” the Croydon NHS Trust said in a release.

One patient, David, who had just celebrated his 15th birthday on the ward, said: “Meeting the players made me so happy, and gave me the confidence I need to play well in my own basketball games. Their encouraging words gave me a second light of hope.”

And May Chu, a specialist within the Rainbow Children’s Unit, said: “It was wonderful to see the children’s faces light up when they met the players. Their visit really lifted their spirits and made their Christmas even more special.”

Matthew Kershaw, the chief executive of Croydon Health Services NHS Trust said: “These gestures bring a little extra joy to the young patients needing hospital care this Christmas and we are so thankful for Crystal Palace’s kindness and support.”

