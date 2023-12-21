Hospital’s £15m intensive care unit is open for treatment

A £15million state-of-the-art intensive treatment unit at Croydon’s largest hospital received its first patients this week.

New team, new ITU: staff have praised the £15m new intensive care unit at Mayday Hospital

With 22 beds for Croydon’s most critically ill individuals, the ITU opened on Monday at Croydon University Hospital. The new unit has doubles the space available, which allows patients and their families increased privacy during their care.

The ITU also provides an improved working environment for the specialist team delivering dedicated care for the sickest individuals in the borough.

Doctors, nurses, former patients and their relatives played a key role in the design of the  ITU which also provides more private rooms, fewer beds within each bed bay and an enhanced waiting area and access to a quiet room, to support patient families, at some of the most difficult times in their lives.

Spacious: the unit has doubled the space available for the benefit of patients and medics

The unit was built over 18 months, in partnership with construction giants Kier. It is home to the latest cutting-edge technology and equipment required, with high-tech facilities and more personal space around bedsides.

Tim Kuhn, the head of nursing for the unit, said, “We are delighted to move into the new space, which brings us a modern, spacious and patient-centred environment which will support our staff and the fantastic care they provide to the individuals that need it the most.”

Matthew Kershaw, the CEO at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust, said: “This is a really proud moment for our Trust and a huge achievement for the team who have turned their years-long vision of a brand new ITU into a reality.

“So many hard-working colleagues, both frontline and behind the scenes, have been involved in the design and development of the unit and it’s thanks to our doctors, nurses, patients and relatives, and our contractors Kier, that we have been able to bring the new facility to life.”

