Shhhh! Purley pub is open again. Just don’t tell anyone…

Loyal reader CHRIS MYERS took a stroll with some old mates, and while someone else got the beers in, he checked out the changes at the former ‘Spoons pub the Foxley Hatch (plot spoiler: there’s hardly any)



“Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss”.

The Foxley Hatch has reopened.

The range of beers has been slimmed down, the kitchen’s closed but the wall-mounted TV stays. Little else has changed at the Foxley Hatch in Purley, now liberated from Brexit blowhard Tim Martin’s Wetherspoons empire. It even smells the same.

The pub closed at the end of October, after more than a year of being on Wetherspoons list of disposals. Now under the ownership of the Redhouse Pubs Group, they’ve opted to stay under the radar – the chap I spoke to in the pub before the reopening on Tuesday said that there’d be no advertising or launch for some time.

They have kept the name because that’s what’s on the licence. But it must make sense for recognition and other commercial reasons, too.

Incidentally, the Redhouse Group has a colourful history. They have a – sort of – website but don’t respond to calls or emails. They came close to being wound up in August 2022 – check Companies House. They’re an East End company (West Ham) that seems to be expanding which, in this climate, sounds risky as pubs are closing daily. But we should celebrate their confidence.

I went with our walking group on Wednesday evening, and it was reassuring to find that nothing much had changed. I didn’t notice the beer prices as a friend was buying, but there was Fuller’s London Pride on tap and I had a gorgeous pint of Pilgrim’s Surrey Original Pale Ale – a hoppy session ale from this Reigate brewery. That was reassuring.

They’ve closed the kitchen for a refurb, so crisps and pork scratching are all the nourishment on offer, but they promise grub will be added in due course.

There is a sour note though. We returned a for a few after a terrific meal at the Quatros Locos steakhouse opposite (expensive, but quality) to find that the music has been turned up to ear-bleeding levels. The beer was just as great, but you couldn’t hold any kind of conversation.

“Italian Tony” went over to talk to the staff and plea for remission but came back to report that the volume was going to stay turned up to 11 for the rest of the night. “I don’t think they want our kind here,” he said.

Not quite sure what time they pump up the volume, but unless you are an 18- to 23-year-old or are totally deaf, my advice would be to go early in the evening and miss the disco.

I was never a Foxley regular, and this was my first visit for at least a year, so I can’t report much on the clientele – I didn’t recognise any faces or notice any distinctive ‘Spoons types. All traces of Tim Martin have been removed – no magazines, and nothing to remind us of his legacy, which may or may not be a good thing.

What is good, though, is that the Hatch is back and it’s not bad…

