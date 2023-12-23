Coulsdon show generated festive spirit with food donations

This year’s Christmas show at the Coulsdon Community Centre might have been about tight-wad Scrooge, but it prompted a massive outpouring of generosity and goodwill from locals, who provided a van-load of donations for the Purley Food Hub.
Theatre Workshop Coulsdon’s production of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol asked for all audience members to make a donation for the food bank, and the actors and crew were overwhelmed by the response.
“It has been, on every level, a remarkable success,” TWC’s Paul Ford told Inside Croydon after dropping off a load of tinned food, chocolates and seasonal novelty products.
A Christmas Carol sold more than 1,100 tickets, making it TWC’s most successful Christmas production in at least a decade.
“The donation basket was filled to overflowing after almost every show, which was really gratifying,” Ford said.
“Like Scrooge after his reawakening, it was a pleasure to see people taking the time and making the effort in helping others.
“The cast, crew and members of Theatre Workshop Coulsdon were very glad to be part of this project, and hope this will help support those in need this Christmas.”
- To find out more about Theatre Workshop Coulsdon, click here
- To read Ken Towl’s review of TWC’s A Christmas Carol, click here
- And to find out more about the work of the Purley Food Hub, to volunteer or make a donation, click here
