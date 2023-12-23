Coulsdon show generated festive spirit with food donations

This year’s Christmas show at the Coulsdon Community Centre might have been about tight-wad Scrooge, but it prompted a massive outpouring of generosity and goodwill from locals, who provided a van-load of donations for the Purley Food Hub.

Theatre Workshop Coulsdon’s production of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol asked for all audience members to make a donation for the food bank, and the actors and crew were overwhelmed by the response.

“It has been, on every level, a remarkable success,” TWC’s Paul Ford told Inside Croydon after dropping off a load of tinned food, chocolates and seasonal novelty products.

A Christmas Carol sold more than 1,100 tickets, making it TWC’s most successful Christmas production in at least a decade.

“The donation basket was filled to overflowing after almost every show, which was really gratifying,” Ford said.

“Like Scrooge after his reawakening, it was a pleasure to see people taking the time and making the effort in helping others.

“The cast, crew and members of Theatre Workshop Coulsdon were very glad to be part of this project, and hope this will help support those in need this Christmas.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

