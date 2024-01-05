Dig in to help save the planet and apply for some free trees

Schools and communities are being urged by The Woodland Trust to make their New Year a positive one – by planting trees.

The Trust still has 300,000 trees to give away as part of its free trees scheme, with the deadline for applications just days away – next Monday, January 8.

Schools or community groups can get their hands on these trees which can bring huge benefits – from boosting nature, combating flooding, providing shelter and reducing pollution.

“This is an amazing opportunity for any schools and communities to do something really positive for the New Year,” said Steve Shill, senior project lead in woodland creation at the Trust.

“Tree planting is a great way to involve lots of people and get out planting can boost mental and physical health during these dark winter months.

“It only takes a few minutes to apply and these trees could bring several lifetimes of benefits.

“Trees are essential in our fight against climate change and research shows that more trees have a direct, positive effect on people’s health. Britain needs millions more trees to reach its 2050 carbon net-zero target.

“By digging in with us, you’ll help bring us nearer this important goal.”

The Woodland Trust scheme delivers hundreds of thousands of free trees twice a year for planting in spring and autumn. Millions of trees have been planted across the country over the last few years.

Tree packs are funded by lead partners Sainsbury’s, Lloyds Bank, OVO Energy, Bank of Scotland and Sofology.

Tree packs come in packs of 30, 105 or 420 trees and in different varieties to suit their purpose – from hedging, copse, for wildlife or wild harvest.

Applications for free trees close on Monday January 8.

Apply now at www.woodlandtrust.org.uk

