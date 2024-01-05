Poetry in motion as the dinosaurs descend on Stanley Halls

The Great Big Dinosaur Show is coming to Stanley Halls in South Norwood in half-term week next month.

Simon Mole and Gecko will be staging two family shows full of poems, raps and songs about all your favourite prehistoric protagonists (and some you haven’t heard of yet!).

Which dinosaur menaced the seas instead of the land? Which dinosaur was barely the size of a dog, and which made a noise like a goat playing a didgeridoo? And what could a chicken possibly be doing in The Great Big Dinosaur Show?!

Following the show’s premiere at Oxford University Museum, there will be two performances at Stanley Halls on Sunday February 18 (12pm and 3pm), giving young dino fans a joyful blast of interactive live entertainment. The show lasts approximately 50min, and tickets are £5-£8.

The production is particularly suitable for families and young audiences of four to 11 years.

Simon Mole’s A First Book of Dinosaurs, illustrated by Matt Hunt, was published by Walker Books in September 2023, providing inspiration for the stage show. “It has been so exciting to turn my book of poems into a live performance,” he said.

“It would make me very happy if we can introduce a few young dino fans to poetry, and the fun they can have playing with words.”

Gecko is a singer-storyteller who has performed at Glastonbury, Latitude and Womad, has shared stages with Ed Sheeran, Tim Minchin and Billy Bragg, and appeared on BAFTA winning television show Life and Rhymes.

“The story of the dinosaurs is a continually evolving one,” he said.

“We know so much more about dinosaurs than we did when I was a kid, and who knows if one of the children watching this show might grow up to discover the next puzzle piece of the story.”

The Great Big Dinosaur Show is created by Simon Mole, Gecko and Peader Kirk. It is produced by Rua Arts and funded by Arts Council England.

Visit stanleyarts.org/series/the-great-big-dinosaur-show for more information.

A D V E R T I S E M E N T

Inside Croydon – If you want real journalism, delivering real news, from a publication that is actually based in the borough, please consider paying for it. Sign up today: click here for more details

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: In January 2024, Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SEVENTH successive year in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

