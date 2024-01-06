National five-a-side tournament offers 5-star Dubai prize

Croydon’s five-a-side footballers have a chance to take part in a national competition where the prize for the overall winners is a five-night trip for seven staying at a 5-star resort in Dubai.
WOW Hydrate and Powerleague, the home of five-a-side football across the country, have teamed up to promote an adrenaline-fueled tournament, the WOW Hydrate National Cup, where your footballing skills could land you and your teammates a holiday of a lifetime.
Entries are open now for a grand tournament that kicks off on February 4.
Croydon’s Powerleague venue, off the Purley Way on Hannibal Way, is one of nine around the capital where teams of friends, workmates and wannabe Jude Bellinghams or Mary Earps will be vying for the grand prize over the course of eight weeks.
Expect a battle of skill, speed, and strategy, as the nation’s most talented teams engage in intense competition, culminating in the grand final in Manchester on Saturday March 9.
Jake Brocklesby, global director of sports nutrition brand WOW Hydrate, said: “This tournament is not just about football; it’s about creating memories that last a lifetime.
“Partnering with Powerleague has allowed us to provide a platform for players of all levels to showcase their talent while enjoying the thrill of the game. And let’s not forget the incredible reward waiting for the champions – an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai!”
And the organisers say: “The tournament isn’t just for seasoned players: it’s an inclusive platform where all can shine.
“WOW Hydrate and Powerleague invite you to join the fun and excitement, showcase your football prowess, and seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Unite with your team, train hard, and get ready for a tournament that promises fierce competition.”
- For all the details on how to enter the WOW Hydrate and Powerleague tournament, visit https://www.powerleague.com/tournament/wow-hydrate-cup.
A D V E R T I S E M E N T
Inside Croydon – If you want real journalism, delivering real news, from a publication that is actually based in the borough, please consider paying for it. Sign up today: click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: In January 2024, Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SEVENTH successive year in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine